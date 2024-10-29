Delhi Police trainees run for unity, honour Sardar Patel legacy

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi Police trainees rallied for national unity on Tuesday, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united and developed India by participating in the 'Run for Unity'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ in Delhi, marking National Unity Day and celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of a united and developed India on Tuesday. He urged the people to pledge to strengthen India.

"Today let us pledge to strengthen India through unity race...Take a pledge to make India a developed India...Take a pledge to make India fully developed in 2047," said the Home Minister.

Participants in the 'Run for Unity' event shared their views with IANS about the importance of unity in our country.

A young trainee in the Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh said, "Today, on October 29, we’re running to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. This event is usually on the 31st, but due to Diwali, it’s being held today. We hope our nation moves forward in unity, fulfilling Patel's dream of a united India."

Traditionally held on October 31 to honour Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, the event was moved to October 29 to avoid coinciding with Diwali celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Another Delhi Police trainee, Anjali, expressed her excitement, saying, "We’re in training with the Delhi Police, and it’s amazing to be part of this run. This Unity Run at India Gate honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man’ who united India. We too wish for our country to progress in unity."

Fellow trainee Pappu Yadav emphasised the symbolic importance, stating, "With this run, we want to send a message that Indians should remain united. We represent unity in diversity on a global level. Bharat Mata ki Jai..."

The Unity Run, drawing a crowd of over 7,700 participants, began at 7:40 a.m. from gate number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, proceeding through C-Hexagon and Radial Road, and concluding at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue. The event highlighted the spirit of national unity and commemorated Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in India’s history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.