Delhi Minister visits Janakpuri constituency, assures quick resolution of public issues

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister and Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood visited his Assembly constituency in Janakpuri on Wednesday and held detailed interaction with the locals, also lending an ear to their complaints and grievances.

Arriving at Chanakya Palace on a scooter, Sood engaged directly with residents, assuring them that their concerns would be resolved at the earliest.

"As an MLA, it is my responsibility to understand and address the issues faced by my constituents. That is why I have come here today, accompanied by officials from various departments to ensure solutions," Sood said while speaking to IANS.

When questioned about the legal issues concerning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sood stated, "Whatever happens will be as per the law, constitution, and justice. I cannot influence that. Today, I am here to focus on my work and resolve the problems of my constituency."

Emphasising the commitment of the BJP-led "double-engine government" in Delhi, he added, "We are working towards fulfilling the people's needs and transforming the national capital. Officials from all relevant departments are present, and we will ensure that residents' concerns are addressed."

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Sood, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, participated in a dialogue session with educators at the Delhi Secretariat. The session aimed to gather suggestions for improving the education system in the city.

During the discussion, Sood reiterated the BJP government's commitment to the development of Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, he had said, "It is the responsibility of any government to draft a budget that meets people's expectations."

"The Chief Minister has taken the initiative to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Delhi, and efforts are underway to achieve this goal," the Cabinet Minister added.

