Delhi High Court upholds NRAI’s Olympic selection policy

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi High Court, in an order pronounced on Thursday, has upheld the Paris 2024 Olympic Selection Policy formulated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the country's governing body for the sport shooting.

A petition filed by a shooter challenging her non-inclusion to participate in the Olympic selection Trials was dismissed upholding the NRAI selection criteria/policy for the Paris 2024.

Reacting to the developments, K Sultan Singh, secretary general, NRAI, said, “Our selection policy for the Olympic Games 2024 stands upheld being fair, reasonable and transparent. All the athletes have been given a fair chance. The policy is more inclusive for the shooters to qualify.”

The Indian shooting squad has bagged a record 21 Olympic quota places out of maximum of 24 Quotas for each nation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Games, scheduled to begin on July 26, 2024.

While the rifle and pistol disciplines have bagged the maximum eight quotas each, the shotgun shooters have bagged their highest ever tally of five quota places.

The squad will look to add to the tally of four Olympic medals (including one gold) that the sport has won so far in the marquee sporting event.

