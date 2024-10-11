Delhi cop arrested for accepting bribe

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Vigilance Department of Delhi Police has arrested a constable for demanding and accepting a bribe, said an official here.

The constable, identified as Amit, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. A Delhi police statement mentioned that the Vigilance Unit acted on a complaint filed by a citizen over the helpline no. 1064, and arrested police personnel posted in Police Station Vasant Kunj (South), for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 and accepting a part amount.

"On October 10, a call was received from the complainant, Ms X, on the Vigilance Helpline of Delhi Police, wherein she informed the Helpline staff that upon initiating civil construction work in the Rangpuri Pahadi area, the local area’s Beat Staff has made an illegal demand of money for allowing the continuation of the construction work," the statement read.

The information shared by the complainant was immediately verified on the ground through a discreet enquiry by the Vigilance Unit’s team, which prima facie confirmed the genuineness of her grievances. Accordingly, a team of officials was constituted.

The team along with the public witness laid a trap in coordination with the complainant.

"The alleged police personnel, Const. Amit had directed the complainant to deliver the first instalment of the demanded bribe money (the sum of money arranged by the complainant till that time), at a designated place in the local area. Accordingly, the team took its position and nabbed the alleged constable red-handed while he was accepting illegal gratification in the form of currency notes," the statement further mentioned.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Police Station Vigilance. “The arrested accused constable has been produced before the Special Court, Rouse Avenue Courts, and has been sent to judicial custody,” said an official.

The Delhi Police have advised the citizens to share any grievance related to misuse of authority by the police personnel, on the Vigilance Helpline Number - 1064.

"The information shared by the citizens will be verified and suitable legal action will be taken. The identity of the complainant will be protected. The citizens, irrespective of whether they are victims or accused, have their legal right to be treated fairly and impartially. Any misuse of the authority of law by any police personnel shall be immediately reported to the Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police so that appropriate legal action can be taken against such erring officials," the statement concluded.

