Robert Vadra blames Hindutva push for Pahalgam terror, sparks outrage across nation

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The comments made by Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, have ignited a fierce backlash across the political spectrum and social media. The attack, which left 26 tourists dead, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and this brutal act, targeting a group of innocent tourists, has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Vadra, speaking a day after the attack, suggested that the violence was rooted in the growing divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, which, he argued, was being exacerbated by the BJP-led government’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda. Vadra’s statement implied that the terrorists were motivated by this division, linking the attack to the political and social climate in India.

"In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims..." Vadra stated, sparking immediate controversy.

Social media platforms have exploded with reactions to Vadra’s comments, with many accusing him of justifying the terrorist act and offering cover for groups like the LeT. Several prominent figures and everyday users alike have taken to X to express their outrage.

BJP leader Amit Malviya also took to X to condemn Vadra's remarks, writing: "Shocking! Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra shamelessly defends an act of terror, offering cover to the terrorists instead of condemning them. He doesn’t stop there, instead, shifts the blame onto India for the atrocities committed by Pakistani terrorists."

Shehzad Poonawala, another BJP leader, responded sharply to Vadra’s comments on X: "Even as we mourn for our deep loss in #PahalgamTerroristAttack Congress is back to what it does best: Defend Pakistan-sponsored Islamic Jihad, blame Hindus, and divide the nation. Robert Vadra, on instructions of Sonia & Rahul Gandhi, has started: 1) giving a clean chit to Pak, 2) blamed Hindutva, 3) justified the terror group's actions by giving a 'legitimate cause,' 4) divided us. Won’t Pakistan use this on international platforms? Isn’t this the same thing Congress did in 26/11, Pulwama, Samjhauta? Congress ka haath hamesha Pakistan Jihad ke saath".

Entrepreneur Ravi wrote: "Looks like he is the official spokesperson for the Islamic terrorists! Please educate him that for Islamic Terrorists, it's their religion that comes first and they are ready to kill every kafir that doesn't conform to their beliefs. This is the same all over the world, not just India."

Another user, echoing similar sentiments, added: "In a plot twist nobody asked for, Robert Vadra turns defence attorney for Pakistan-sponsored terror. Makes perfect sense... if you're in Islamabad."

Analysts say that as India continues to mourn the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam, Vadra’s comments have overshadowed the conversation around the tragedy, fuelling accusations of political opportunism and ideological alignment with groups that seek to destabilise the country.

