Delhi air quality continues to remain 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 322 on Sunday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Dhirpur with PM 2.5 was at 356, under a 'very poor' category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, in Pusa, the AQI recorded PM 2.5 at 262 'poor' category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 276 under the 'poor' category and the PM 10 stood at 187 also under the 'moderate' category.

At IIT Delhi station the PM 2.5 was at 333, 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 186, in 'moderate' category.

The Air Quality Index at the city's Mathura Road was under 'poor' category with PM 2.5 at 252 and PM 10 concentration at 325 under 'very poor' category.

According to the forecast from the SAFAR, the air quality of the city will deteriorate further under the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 reaching 328 and the PM 10 concentration at 226 under 'poor' category on Monday.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 326 and the PM 10 concentration at 306 both under 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 319, under 'very poor' category and the PM 10 concentration at 192 under 'moderate' category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.