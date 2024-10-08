Deepika Singh: Work I take on should have an impact or be remembered through the years

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Ever since she started working on the small screen, she has made sure that women are in the center. Popular television star Deepika Singh says it is a conscious effort and that she is very particular about the fact that her work should have an impact.

Talking about picking up a roles with women being the centre theme, Deepika told IANS exclusively: "Yes, it is a conscious effort. I am very particular when I take on a role, and that’s why I take time to choose my projects. The shows or work I take on should have an impact—a powerful one—or should be remembered through the years.”

“When I heard this show, I felt I fit into it seamlessly, and though it’s challenging, it gave me strength to want to do it. I love challenges. The character of Mangal is naive and strong for me and for all the women who face similar situations," added the actress, who gained the spotlight with “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, where she played IPS Sandhya Rathi.

The 35-year-old actress made a comeback with “Mangal Lakshmi”, which has turned out to be one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

How does it feel?

To which, the actress said: “When you take up a show, you don’t know if it will do well or not. You go into it with conviction and hope to get the best of it. My parents and my in-laws were eager to get back, and that too with a bang, their blessings and prayers, and my hard work have paid off for my fans, who have always stood by me.”

Deepika continued, “I feel blessed and loved, and I shall continue to give my very best in all that I do for the love and sake of everyone who has immense faith in me. Destiny helps, but without hard work, nothing gains popularity. I am glad our efforts are paying off.”

The New Delhi born actress strongly believes the show empowers women and that her character is “relatable” to women who are housemakers in today’s world.

She said: “Mangal is a house maker, and she takes a stand for all that is righteous. It’s relatable hugely to women who are housemakers in today’s world; they feel empowered because a part of them is as powerful as any working lady, and this character of Mangal has shades of the power in her, which is every woman’s strength.”

“I'm glad it’s being accepted widely and widely.”

With soaring TRP of the show, Deepika is overwhelmed by all the love pouring in.

She said: “Very overwhelming, it feels absolutely fantastic and ecstatic. Also is a promise and assurance to know that the show is here to stay. A good TRP brings on the longevity of a show, and it’s a pat on one’s back to continue giving your best.”

"Mangal Lakshmi" airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.