Ravichandran Ashwin Retires from International Cricket with 765 Wickets, 14 Years of Excellence

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s celebrated spinner, announced his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane on Wednesday. After playing in the second Test in Adelaide, the 38-year-old off-spinner revealed that he would step away from international cricket, bringing an end to his remarkable 14-year career.

Also read: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary Special – A Glimpse into Their Beautiful Journey

Ashwin, who has been a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack, retires as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for India, with an impressive tally of 537 wickets from 106 matches. His career boasts 37 five-wicket hauls, ranking second only to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record with 67.

Throughout his career, Ashwin played a vital role in India’s triumphs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Having made his debut in 2010, Ashwin's international journey spanned 287 matches across all formats, collecting 765 wickets. He stands second in India's all-time wicket-taker list, only behind Anil Kumble, who leads with 956 wickets.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala - Naga Chaitanya's Love Story: Instagram Chats to Mumbai Lunch Date

Ashwin leaves behind a legacy as one of the most influential figures in India's spin quartet, dominating the World Test Championship over three cycles. He became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the competition and currently holds the record for the most wickets in WTC with 195 scalps from 41 matches, closely followed by Australia’s Nathan Lyon, who has 190 wickets.

On the final day of the Gabba Test, Lyon praised Ashwin’s exceptional skills and character, acknowledging the deep respect he has for the Indian spinner. Their mutual admiration and insightful exchanges on bowling tactics highlight the bond shared by the two.

While Ashwin bids farewell to international cricket, he is set to continue playing in franchise cricket. Recently, he made headlines by securing a significant deal with Chennai Super Kings for the 2025 Indian Premier League season, with a signing of Rs 9.75 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Also read: Laapataa Ladies' Misses Oscar Shortlist