Indian Cricketer Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Expecting Twins

Indian cricketer Nitish Rana is excited to welcome twins with his wife, Saachi Marwah Rana. The 31-year-old cricketer, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, shared the news with his fans on Instagram. He posted a lovely picture with his wife and wrote, "From stadiums to site visits, now onto our biggest project yet-two tiny teammates coming soon!"

Nitish Rana is a talented left-handed batsman and a part-time offspinner. He became a key player for Delhi during the 2015-16 season, which had its challenges due to off-field controversies. Rana played an important role in Delhi's run to the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 299 runs and hitting 21 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Recently, several other cricketers have also embraced parenthood. Australian Test captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky welcomed their second child, a daughter named Edi, in February 2025. They also have a son named Albie. Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, became parents to a baby boy named Angad on September 4, 2023.

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife, Jessica Davies, welcomed their second child, a son named Harrison George Head, on November 4, 2024. England’s Jamie Smith celebrated the birth of his son in 2024, balancing cricket and parenthood.

These cricketers are managing their careers while enjoying the joys of parenthood.