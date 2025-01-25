Mohammed Siraj’s Viral Photo with Asha Bhosle’s Grand Daughter Ignites Buzz

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has found himself in the spotlight once again, but this time, it’s not for his cricketing skills. After facing challenges in his career, including being left out of India’s 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy and being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2025, Siraj has grabbed attention for a viral photo with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The photo was taken at a recent birthday party hosted by Zanai, who celebrated her 23rd birthday in Mumbai. The star-studded bash was attended by several celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Khan, Abhay Verma, and cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad. However, it was a picture of Zanai and Siraj that quickly gained attention on social media.

In the image, Zanai is seen wearing a dazzling blue sequined dress, while Siraj sports a black tee and jacket. The two are captured sharing a fun and candid moment, and fans immediately began to speculate about the chemistry between them. Many users flooded the comments on Instagram with playful remarks and questions. One fan asked, “Are you going to marry Siraj bhaijaan?” while another joked, “DSP sahab is like—yaha main pigal gaya.” Some even affectionately referred to Zanai as “bhabhi” and pointed out that she follows the Gujarat Titans' official Instagram account, which sparked more curiosity.

The photo went viral not only on Instagram but also on Reddit, with users speculating that Siraj might be dating Zanai Bhosle, calling her the cousin of actress Shraddha Kapoor. Neither Siraj nor Zanai has commented on the rumors, but the photo continues to fuel the buzz surrounding their relationship.