TV actor Zohaib Siddiqui recalls his sports day memory amidst Republic Day celebration

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) As Republic Day approaches on 26th January 2025, television actor Zohaib Siddiqui talked about his love for his country. He revealed that for him, patriotism isn’t limited to Republic Day and Independence Day.

Calling himself a proud Indian, Zohaib Siddiqui was quoted saying, "I am a proud Indian, and for me, patriotism isn’t limited to just two days a year. I believe in contributing to our country’s development every single day—even something as simple as keeping the roads clean can make a difference."

Recalling some of his fond Republic Day memories from his childhood days, Zohaib Siddiqui revealed, "Republic Day holds a special place in my heart because it brings back so many cherished childhood memories. I remember dressing up in crisp PT uniforms and rushing to school for the flag hoisting."

He further disclosed that his school used to hold a Sports Day as part of the Republic Day celebration. He shared, "Our school also celebrated Sports Day on this occasion, and I loved participating in every event. Whether I’m on set or in my housing complex, I make it a point to be part of the flag hoisting. It’s a beautiful reminder of our unity and the values we stand for as a nation."

Zohaib Siddiqui plays the character of Keshav in Shemaroo's show "Main Dil Tum Dhadkan". The actor will be celebrating Republic Day on the set of "Main Dil Tum Dhadkan" with his co-stars.

The cast of the show includes Radhika Muthukumar as Vrinda, Kavish Khunger as Krish, Zohaib Ashraf as Keshav, and Neelu Vaghela as Rajeshwari Devi, along with others.

"Main Dil Tum Dhadkan" revolves around the beautiful bond between a mother and her child. It gives a modern twist on the timeless story of Yashoda and Krishna. ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ premiered on September 16, 2024.

