IPL 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, and Other Details

Cricket is India’s best form of reality TV and nothing gets better than the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, this widely popular cricketing league has provided entertainment in leaps and bounds to millions of cricket fans across the globe.

Just like every year, the 2-month long tournament has released its schedule this year as well and the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener set to take place in Eden Gardens on the 22nd of March.

The 2024 runners up SRH, will play on the 2nd day, the 23rd of March against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the second day of IPL 2025 will be a doubleheader. Followed by the SRH & RR match, a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place in Chepauk, Chennai.

Each team has its own set of home and away games in this edition of the IPL. Delhi Capitals will have a second home in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. The coastal city will host two matches just like last season for Delhi Capitals. It’s one of the three non-regular cities picked for the Indian Premier League.

Guwahati and Dharamshala are the other two. While Rajasthan Royals took Guwahati as their second home, Punjab Kings decided to continue their love affair with Dharamshala.

The rest of the schedule is as follows: