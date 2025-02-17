IPL 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, and Other Details
Cricket is India’s best form of reality TV and nothing gets better than the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, this widely popular cricketing league has provided entertainment in leaps and bounds to millions of cricket fans across the globe.
Just like every year, the 2-month long tournament has released its schedule this year as well and the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener set to take place in Eden Gardens on the 22nd of March.
The 2024 runners up SRH, will play on the 2nd day, the 23rd of March against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the second day of IPL 2025 will be a doubleheader. Followed by the SRH & RR match, a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place in Chepauk, Chennai.
Each team has its own set of home and away games in this edition of the IPL. Delhi Capitals will have a second home in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. The coastal city will host two matches just like last season for Delhi Capitals. It’s one of the three non-regular cities picked for the Indian Premier League.
Guwahati and Dharamshala are the other two. While Rajasthan Royals took Guwahati as their second home, Punjab Kings decided to continue their love affair with Dharamshala.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
|Match
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|1
|22nd March
|KKR vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|2
|23rd March
|SRH vs RR
|03:30 PM
|3
|23rd March
|CSK vs MI
|07:30 PM
|4
|24th March
|DC vs LSG
|07:30 PM
|5
|25th March
|GT vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|6
|26th March
|RR vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|7
|27th March
|SRH vs LSG
|07:30 PM
|8
|28th March
|CSK vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|9
|29th March
|GT vs MI
|07:30 PM
|10
|30th March
|DC vs SRH
|03:30 PM
|11
|30th March
|RR vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|12
|31st March
|MI vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|13
|1st April
|LSG vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|14
|2nd April
|RCB vs GT
|07:30 PM
|15
|3rd April
|KKR vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|16
|4th April
|LSG vs MI
|07:30 PM
|17
|5th April
|CSK vs DC
|03:30 PM
|18
|5th April
|Punjab Kings vs RR
|07:30 PM
|19
|6th April
|KKR vs LSG
|03:30 PM
|20
|6th April
|SRH vs GT
|07:30 PM
|21
|7th April
|MI vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|22
|8th April
|Punjab Kings vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|23
|9th April
|GT vs RR
|07:30 PM
|24
|10th April
|RCB vs DC
|07:30 PM
|25
|11th April
|CSK vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|26
|12th April
|LSG vs GT
|03:30 PM
|27
|12th April
|SRH vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|28
|13th April
|RR vs RCB
|03:30 PM
|29
|13th April
|DC vs MI
|07:30 PM
|30
|14th April
|LSG vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|31
|15th April
|Punjab Kings vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|32
|16th April
|DC vs RR
|07:30 PM
|33
|17th April
|MI vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|34
|18th April
|RCB vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|35
|19th April
|GT vs DC
|03:30 PM
|36
|19th April
|RR vs LSG
|07:30 PM
|37
|20th April
|Punjab Kings vs RCB
|03:30 PM
|38
|20th April
|MI vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|39
|21st April
|KKR vs GT
|07:30 PM
|40
|22nd April
|LSG vs DC
|07:30 PM
|41
|23rd April
|SRH vs MI
|07:30 PM
|42
|24th April
|RCB vs RR
|07:30 PM
|43
|25th April
|CSK vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|44
|26th April
|KKR vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|45
|27th April
|MI vs LSG
|03:30 PM
|46
|27th April
|DC vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|47
|28th April
|RR vs GT
|07:30 PM
|48
|29th April
|DC vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|49
|30th April
|CSK vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|50
|1st May
|RR vs MI
|07:30 PM
|51
|2nd May
|GT vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|52
|3rd May
|RCB vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|53
|4th May
|KKR vs RR
|03:30 PM
|54
|4h May
|Punjab Kings vs LSG
|07:30 PM
|55
|5th May
|SRH vs DC
|07:30 PM
|56
|6th May
|MI vs GT
|07:30 PM
|57
|7th May
|KKR vs CSK
|07:30 PM
|58
|8th May
|Punjab Kings vs DC
|07:30 PM
|59
|9th May
|LSG vs RCB
|07:30 PM
|60
|10th May
|SRH vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|61
|11th May
|Punjab Kings vs MI
|03:30 PM
|62
|11th May
|DC vs GT
|07:30 PM
|63
|12th May
|CSK vs RR
|07:30 PM
|64
|13th May
|RCB vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|65
|14th May
|GT vs LSG
|07:30 PM
|66
|15th May
|MI vs DC
|07:30 PM
|67
|16th May
|RR vs Punjab Kings
|07:30 PM
|68
|17th May
|RCB vs KKR
|07:30 PM
|69
|18th May
|GT vs CSK
|03:30 PM
|70
|18th May
|LSG vs SRH
|07:30 PM
|71
|20th May
|Qualifier 1
|07:30 PM
|72
|21st May
|Eliminator
|07:30 PM
|73
|23rd May
|Qualifier 2
|07:30 PM
|74
|25th May
|Final
|07:30 PM