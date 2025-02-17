IPL 2025: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, and Other Details

Cricket is India’s best form of reality TV and nothing gets better than the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, this widely popular cricketing league has provided entertainment in leaps and bounds to millions of cricket fans across the globe. 

Just like every year, the 2-month long tournament has released its schedule this year as well and the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener set to take place in Eden Gardens on the 22nd of March. 

The 2024 runners up SRH, will play on the 2nd day, the 23rd of March against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Interestingly, the second day of IPL 2025 will be a doubleheader. Followed by the SRH & RR match, a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place in Chepauk, Chennai. 

Each team has its own set of home and away games in this edition of the IPL. Delhi Capitals will have a second home in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. The coastal city will host two matches just like last season for Delhi Capitals. It’s one of the three non-regular cities picked for the Indian Premier League. 

Guwahati and Dharamshala are the other two. While Rajasthan Royals took Guwahati as their second home, Punjab Kings decided to continue their love affair with Dharamshala. 

The rest of the schedule is as follows: 

Match Date  Fixture  Time 
1 22nd March KKR vs RCB 07:30 PM
2 23rd March SRH vs RR 03:30 PM 
3 23rd March  CSK vs MI  07:30 PM 
4 24th March  DC vs LSG 07:30 PM 
5 25th March  GT vs Punjab Kings 07:30 PM
6 26th March RR vs KKR 07:30 PM
7 27th March  SRH vs LSG 07:30 PM 
8 28th March  CSK vs RCB 07:30 PM 
9 29th March GT vs MI 07:30 PM
10 30th March  DC vs SRH  03:30 PM 
11 30th March  RR vs CSK 07:30 PM
12 31st March  MI vs KKR  07:30 PM 
13 1st April  LSG vs Punjab Kings 07:30 PM 
14 2nd April  RCB vs GT   07:30 PM 
15 3rd April  KKR vs SRH  07:30 PM
16 4th April  LSG vs MI  07:30 PM 
17 5th April  CSK vs DC 03:30 PM 
18 5th April  Punjab Kings vs RR 07:30 PM 
19 6th April  KKR vs LSG  03:30 PM 
20 6th April  SRH vs GT 07:30 PM 
21 7th April  MI vs RCB  07:30 PM 
22 8th April  Punjab Kings vs CSK  07:30 PM 
23  9th April  GT vs RR 07:30 PM 
24  10th April  RCB vs DC 07:30 PM 
25  11th April  CSK vs KKR  07:30 PM 
26  12th April  LSG vs GT 03:30 PM
27 12th April  SRH vs Punjab Kings  07:30 PM 
28 13th April  RR vs RCB  03:30 PM
29 13th April  DC vs MI  07:30 PM 
30 14th April LSG vs CSK  07:30 PM 
31  15th April Punjab Kings vs KKR 07:30 PM
32 16th April  DC vs RR  07:30 PM 
33 17th April  MI vs SRH  07:30 PM 
34 18th April  RCB vs Punjab Kings 07:30 PM 
35  19th April  GT vs DC  03:30 PM 
36  19th April  RR vs LSG  07:30 PM 
37 20th April  Punjab Kings vs RCB  03:30 PM 
38  20th April   MI vs CSK  07:30 PM 
39 21st April  KKR vs GT 07:30 PM 
40  22nd April  LSG vs DC  07:30 PM 
41  23rd April  SRH vs MI  07:30 PM 
42  24th April  RCB vs RR  07:30 PM 
43 25th April  CSK vs SRH  07:30 PM
44 26th April KKR vs Punjab Kings  07:30 PM
45  27th April  MI vs LSG 03:30 PM 
46 27th April  DC vs RCB  07:30 PM 
47 28th April  RR vs GT 07:30 PM 
48 29th April  DC vs KKR 07:30 PM 
49 30th April  CSK vs Punjab Kings  07:30 PM 
50 1st May  RR vs MI  07:30 PM 
51  2nd May  GT vs SRH  07:30 PM 
52  3rd May   RCB vs CSK  07:30 PM 
53 4th May  KKR vs RR  03:30 PM 
54 4h May  Punjab Kings vs LSG  07:30 PM 
55 5th May  SRH vs DC 07:30 PM 
56 6th May MI vs GT 07:30 PM 
57  7th May KKR vs CSK  07:30 PM 
58 8th May Punjab Kings vs DC  07:30 PM 
59 9th May  LSG vs RCB  07:30 PM 
60 10th May  SRH vs KKR  07:30 PM 
61 11th May  Punjab Kings vs MI  03:30 PM 
62 11th May  DC vs GT 07:30 PM
63  12th May  CSK vs RR  07:30 PM 
64 13th May  RCB vs SRH  07:30 PM 
65  14th May GT vs LSG  07:30 PM 
66 15th May  MI vs DC  07:30 PM 
67 16th May  RR vs Punjab Kings  07:30 PM 
68 17th May  RCB vs KKR  07:30 PM 
69  18th May  GT vs CSK  03:30 PM 
70 18th May  LSG vs SRH  07:30 PM 
71 20th May  Qualifier 1  07:30 PM 
72 21st May  Eliminator 07:30 PM
73 23rd May  Qualifier 2  07:30 PM 
74 25th May  Final  07:30 PM 

