Asia Cup 2025: India vs. Pakistan Matches, Full Schedule, Final Details, and More

The suggested schedule for the Asia Cup, according to multiple sources, states that India and Pakistan will play each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. The continental event, set to take place from September 9 to September 28, will use the T20 format.

Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), formally announced the tournament dates on Saturday. Six teams will compete in a total of 19 games during this Asia Cup edition. One group includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, while another group includes India and Pakistan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the competition in two locations: Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Due to ongoing cross-border tensions between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the tournament will be held at a neutral location even though the hosting rights are held by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The precise locations for each match have not yet been decided. Notably, India declined to visit Pakistan, the 2023 tournament's hosts; hence, the previous Asia Cup was played under a hybrid format. Pakistan hosted four games, while Sri Lanka hosted nine, including the championship game.

After India declined to visit Pakistan earlier this year, the Champions Trophy was also conducted in a hybrid format. Following the International Cricket Council's announcement that tournaments hosted by either India or Pakistan will use a hybrid model until 2028, India's matches were played in the United Arab Emirates.

Groups for the 2025 Asia Cup

Group A: Oman, UAE, Pakistan, and India

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka

Format for the 2025 Asia Cup

Each group will have two teams who advance to the Super Four stage. Every team will play the other three once in the Super Fours. The final will feature two teams from the Super Four stage.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan may face each other up to three times. If they both qualify for the Super Four stage, they can meet again on September 22nd, even though their group stage meeting is set for September 14th. An India versus Pakistan final, which has never occurred in the tournament's history, is what the broadcasters will be praying for.