'Conspiracy against senior party leaders': Assam BJP MLA refutes claims of involvement in suicide case

Guwahati, Aug 16 (IANS) Senior BJP legislator in Assam, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, has denied any involvement in the suicide of BJP Kishan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, and urged the state unit president to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

His clarification in the matter came after a telephone conversation in which Bhattacharya was held responsible for leaking the intimate pictures of Indrani and prime accused Anurag Chaliha went viral.

In a letter addressed to Assam unit BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Bhattacharya wrote: "My name has been surprisingly mentioned repeatedly in connection with the suicide of a party worker. In some telephonic conversations, some people have uttered my name without any connection to the case."

He asserted that the party should ensure a thorough examination into the situation after stating this.

"I demand the incident be thoroughly examined. Persons involved in the matter should get punishment. The party should punish me appropriately if there is any proof that I was involved in this incident," the BJP leader mentioned in the letter.

Bhattacharyya, moreover, mentioned in the letter that even though he actively rendered many duties for the party in the past, currently, he was not given any responsibilities.

He also alleged that conspiracies were hatched by a section of party workers to malign the image of senior leaders like him.

Reacting to this, Bhabesh Kalita said that anyone who violates the party's disciplines would be penalised.

Stating that Siddhartha Bhattacharya is a senior leader of the party, Kalita said: "He must be given respect. Insulting him cannot be tolerated."

He further mentioned that in order to fully investigate the situation, he had called the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

"From now on, new members will only be admitted to the party after having their backgrounds and profiles verified. The core team will be in charge of everything," Kalita said.

