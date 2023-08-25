Congress: Rajasthan Screening Committee Chairman to tour state on 4 day visit

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) With about three months left for the crucial Rajasthan assembly elections, Congress Screening Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi will be on four day visit to the desert state to hold zone wise discussions with the party leaders.

A Congress leader related to development said that Gogoi, who was made the chairman of the Screening Committee earlier this month will be visiting Jaipur from August 28 to 31.

He said that during his four day visit to the poll bound state, Gogoi along with other members will meet the leaders from different zones of the party till August 30.

On August 31, he will be visiting Udaipur, the party leader said.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi had also held meeting with the party leaders over the Rajasthan issue.

The party had earlier said that it will announce the first list of candidates for the 200 member assembly in September.

The party also said that following the series of meetings in Jaipur, the party will be in position to announce the candidates for the upcoming assembly elections either in first or second week of September.

Ahead of the high-octane assembly election in the desert state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had already announced a series of pro-people schemes. The Congress this year is hoping to reverse the trend of the alternate party government in the state.

While the BJP is also looking to make a comeback in the state, several of the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had toured Rajasthan.

