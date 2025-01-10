Congress promises grand Chhath Mahaparv at Yamuna banks if it forms govt in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Bihar PCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh here on Friday announced that honouring the faith of the people of Purvanchal towards the Chhath festival, the Congress has resolved to celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv on the scale of the Maha Kumbh, making it the largest Chhath celebration in the world.

A large area will be identified on the banks of the Yamuna River and declared a district, which will be named Sharda Sinha Ghat. If the party comes to power after the Assembly polls in Delhi, we will do this, he announced.

Singh said that while Purvanchal’s contribution to Delhi’s development is immense, it has been largely overlooked by the parties such as BJP and AAP, who only view them through the lens of votes.

Singh expressed strong discontent with how the Purvanchali community had been exploited during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When the hunger for power arises, Purvanchal is remembered," he said, pointing out that despite the community's hardships during the pandemic, they were abandoned. Singh further highlighted that during the Chhath festival, while people immersed themselves in the sacred waters of the Yamuna, both BJP and AAP had hurt their sentiments by imposing restrictions.

He also raised serious concerns about the pollution in the Yamuna River during the festival.

"During the sacred festival, when we were dipping in the Yamuna, it had the highest level of waste and pollutants," he remarked.

Singh said the government's failure to address the pollution, which he believed directly affected the health of those who observe the festival.

A ban on the Chhath Puja had been imposed, and despite being challenged in court, the ban was upheld by the High Court due to concerns over water pollution, he said.

Shifting focus to the living conditions of Purvanchali migrants in Delhi, Singh pointed out the deplorable state of affairs in the city's 1,797 unauthorised colonies, where many Purvanchalis reside.

These communities, he explained, endure miserable living conditions, including the influx of rainwater into their homes, lack of clean drinking water during summers, and limited employment opportunities. Singh also condemned the apathy of the authorities toward their plight.

The Congress MP slammed BJP and AAP leaders for their “derogatory” remarks about the Purvanchali community.

He mentioned that BJP President J.P. Nadda had compared Purvanchalis to Rohingyas and infiltrators, while former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had accused them of casting fake votes.

"Are the people of Purvanchal fake?" Singh questioned. He called for a greater focus on improving the lives of Purvanchalis and ensuring their voices are heard in the political discourse.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.