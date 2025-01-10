Strength of Meghalaya lies in co-existence of different communities: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Jan 10 (IANS) The strength of Meghalaya rests upon the diversity and co-existence of different communities in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday.

Launching the Centenary Jubilee Celebration of Chutwakhu locality in the West Jaiñtia Hills district, the Chief Minister, highlighting the importance of community, said that the strength of Meghalaya lies in its different communities and urged the community members to work in tandem with the government to further growth and development in the district and the state.

Acknowledging the contributions of the founding leaders of Chutwakhu, Sangma congratulated the Dorbar Chnong of Chutwakhu for achieving the 100-year milestone, which also celebrates the spirit of community in fostering growth and prosperity in the locality.

He termed the community of Chutwakhu as progressive for leading the way in encouraging women's leadership and participation in community welfare as early as 1931.

He said that Chutwakhu also gave space for youth organisations to thrive since 1934 and added that the coming together of men, women and youth in the community has made it a positive example of the power of community.

Sangma also expressed his delight at seeing ongoing preparations for the Meghalaya Games in Jowai which he said is a historic moment for West Jaiñtia Hills.

He stressed that the investment in sports infrastructure is not only an expenditure but is an investment in our youth - the future of our state.

He also handed over cheques amounting to Rs 21 lakhs (Rs 1 lakh each) to 21 sports clubs and associations of West Jaiñtia Hills for preparations for the upcoming Meghalaya Games.

Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar and MLAs Wailadmiki Shylla and Lahkmen Rymbui also attended the programme.

Deputy CM Dhar said the event marks a great milestone for the shnong which shows the dedication of visionary leaders and founding fathers of the shnong. He thanked the CM for bringing the Meghalaya Games to Jaintia Hills.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.