Congress appoints new district presidents across MP under ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) In a major organisational overhaul, the Indian National Congress has appointed new Presidents for all District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments, approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, were announced by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal through an official press release issued from the party headquarters in New Delhi. These appointments form part of the party’s strategic “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”, aimed at revitalising grassroots leadership and strengthening district-level engagement.

Under this initiative, AICC Observers conducted detailed reviews in each district, consulted with local party workers and stakeholders, and submitted comprehensive reports. These were followed by one-on-one discussions with senior leaders to finalise the selections.

The newly appointed DCC presidents are: Vijaylaxmi Tanwar (Agar-Malwa), Mukesh Patel and Shyam Kumar Guddu (Alirajpur), Rajendra Kushwaha (Anuppur), Sanjay Uikey (Balaghat), Nanesh Chaudhary (Barwani), Nilay Vinod Daga (Betul), Ramshish Baghel (Bhind Rural), Dharmendra Bhadoriya (Bhind City), Praveen Saxena (Bhopal City).

Anokhi Man Singh Patel (Bhopal Rural), Harsh Tank Rinku (Burhanpur City), Ravinder Mahajan (Burhanpur Rural), Gagan Yadav (Chhatarpur), Vishwanath Okhte (Chhindwara), Manak Patel (Damoh), Ashok Dangi (Datia), Prayas Gautam (Dewas City), Manish Choudhary (Dewas Rural), Swatantra Joshi and Omkar Singh Markam (Dhar), Jaivardhan Singh (Guna).

Surendra Yadav (Gwalior City), Prabhudayal Johare (Gwalior Rural), Mohan Sai (Harda), Chintu Chouksey (Indore City), Vipin Wankhede (Indore Rural), Sourabh Nati Sharma (Jabalpur City), Sanjay Yadav (Jabalpur Rural), Prakash Ranka (Jhabua), Amit Kumar Shukla (Katni City), Kuwar Sourabh Singh (Katni Rural), Pratibha Raghuwanshi (Khandwa City), Uttam Pal Singh Purni (Khandwa Rural), Ravi Naik (Khargone), Dharmesh Ghai (Maihar), Ashok Marskole (Mandla), Mahendra Singh Gurjar (Mandsaur), Hiralal Kol (Mauganj), Gajendra Jatav (Morena City).

Madhuraj Tomar (Morena Rural), Shivakant Pandey (Narmadapuram), Sunita Patel (Narsinghpur), Tarun Baheti (Neemuch), Rajesh Yadav (Niwadi), Jatan Uikey (Pandurna), Anis Khan (Panna), Devendra Patel and Priyavrat Singh (Raisen), Shantilal Verma (Ratlam City), Harshvijay Gehlot (Ratlam Rural), Ashok Patel (Rewa City), Rajinder Sharma (Rewa Rural), Mahesh Jatav (Sagar City), Bhupendra Singh Mohasa (Sagar Rural).

Arif Iqbal Siddique and Siddharth Kushwaha (Satna City), Rajiv Gujarati (Sehore), Naresh Marawai (Seoni), Ajay Awasti (Shahdol), Nareshwar Pratap Singh (Shajapur), Mangilal Bairwa Fauji (Sheopur), Mohit Agarwal (Shivpuri), Gyan Pratap Singh (Sidhi), Saraswati Singh Markam and Naveen Sahu (Singrauli City), Mukesh Bhati (Singrauli Rural), Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain City), Engineer Vijay Kumar Kol (Ujjain Rural), Praveen Singh Chauhan (Vidisha), Mohit Raghuwanshi (Umaria), and Rajesh Yadav (Tikamgarh).

The Congress party stated that these appointments are effective immediately and reflect its commitment to organisational renewal and inclusive leadership.

With this move, the party aims to energise its cadre and prepare for upcoming electoral challenges in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.