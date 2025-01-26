Committed to providing jobs, maintaining rule of law: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) The 76th Republic Day celebrations in Bihar witnessed a grand event at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurled the national flag on Sunday and reiterated the Nitish government's commitment to providing 12 lakh jobs this year.

The event showcased the state's focus on progress and law enforcement, with an emphasis on development with justice.

During his address, Governor Khan highlighted the Bihar government's commitment to maintaining the rule of law as its top priority. He mentioned significant strides in strengthening the state's policing infrastructure, including increasing the number of personnel, additional police stations, and improved resources for law enforcement.

He also noted that over 20 lakh people have benefited from emergency services provided by the government. He said the government was committed to addressing the issue of unemployment and will provide 12 lakh jobs this year.

The celebration included a display of 15 vibrant tableaux, each representing various government departments and initiatives. The main attraction was Industry Department, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Department, Jeevika tableau and Sports Department tableau. These tableaux not only showcased the achievements of the departments but also highlighted the state's dedication to diverse developmental sectors.

The colourful and organized event underscored Bihar's journey towards inclusive progress while celebrating the essence of Republic Day.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations in Patna were marked by a series of significant events reflecting the patriotic spirit and commitment to the nation.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started the day by unfurling the national flag at his residence on 1-Anne Marg. After the ceremony, he proceeded to Gandhi Maidan, the venue of the main state function.

At the Patna High Court, the Republic Day celebrations were held on the western lawn, where Acting Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar unfurled the national flag. The ceremony included the salutation to the Tricolour and the singing of the national anthem, followed by a cultural programme. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including all judges, advocates, officers, retired judges, and other dignitaries, adding grandeur to the occasion.

These celebrations across different venues in Patna highlighted the unity and pride of the state, with active participation from leaders, judiciary members, and citizens in commemorating this national day.

RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav also unfurled the national flag at his residence at 10 Circular Road in Patna.

