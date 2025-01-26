Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal celebrate wedding anniversary, 'Happy 9 to us'

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are commemorating nine years of togetherness as they celebrate their wedding anniversary on 25th January 2025. Treating the InstaFam with some lovey-dovey couple pictures, the actors wrote on social media, "Happy 9 to us", along with a red heart emoji.

Sanaya Irani looked stylish in a white printed short strappy dress. Her outfit of the day was tied up with an adorable headband, white flip-flops, and matching sunglasses. Meanwhile, Mohit Sehgal accompanied his ladylove in a white T-shirt with baggy blue denim, and funky sneakers.

From kissing her hand to holding hands, to lovingly looking at each other, these Instagram pictures scream love.

Talking about their love saga, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal first met on the sets of the show "Miley Jab Hum Tum". These two played onscreen lovers on the show. While this was Mohit Sehgal's first TV project, Sanaya Irani debuted as Cadet Sameera Shroff in season 2 of "Left Right Left".

During a media interaction, Sanaya Irani revealed that Mohit Sehgal was seated on a chair, intently listening to the script's brief, when she decided to join the "Miley Jab Hum Tum" director and him in a meeting. As the meeting concluded, both of them looked at each other and burst out laughing. Even to this date, they do not know why that happened. Despite their instant connection, they actually became friends only after three months of meeting each other. However, their friendship soon transformed into love.

The couple decided to keep their relationship under wraps during the run of the show "Miley Jab Hum Tum". They only made their relationship public once the show was off-air.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal finally tied the knot on 25th January 2016, during a beautiful beach ceremony in Goa. Some of the who's who from the television industry including Roshni Chopra, Drashti Dhami, Arjun Bijlani, Akshay Dogra, and Raqesh Vashisth were a part of the celebration.

