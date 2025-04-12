Army and Aseem Foundation illuminate remote Kashmir village along LoC

Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) In a powerful example of inclusive development and national service, Simari, a border village in Karnah Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, has been fully electrified and LPG-enabled through a joint initiative of the Indian Army’s Vajr Division and Aseem Foundation, under the aegis of Chinar Corps, Army said in a statement on Saturday.

Situated along the Line of Control, with one half of the village across in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Simari holds deep strategic and democratic importance as Polling Booth No. 1 of India. Until now, the villagers struggled with limited power and primitive cooking facilities. This project has transformed 53 households with solar microgrids and clean cooking LPG kits, significantly improving the quality of life.

"The initiative is dedicated in the memory of Col Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, who laid down his life in service of the nation," the Army statement said. "In a solemn tribute, Col Mahadik’s mother, Mrs Kalinda Mahadik, Commander Tangdhar Brigade and Mr Sarang Gosavi, Founder and MD of Aseem foundation, will be jointly inaugurating the solar electrification system in Simari on 14th April 2025."

The inauguration ceremony will be witnessed by the local population, including women, children, elders, and civil dignitaries. "This initiative is a testament to the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to border area development, in alignment with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme. It reinforces the Army’s role not just as defenders of the nation, but as partners in progress-bringing light, dignity, and opportunity to even the remotest frontiers of India," the statement added.

"Chinar Corps, in cooperation with the Aseem Foundation, through its sustained efforts in rural electrification, clean energy adoption, and community development, has been playing a vital role in empowering border communities across Jammu and Kashmir. Its partnership in this project reflects a deep commitment to nation-building through innovation, inclusion and local engagement," the Army said.

