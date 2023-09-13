Class 10 student sets classmate on fire after dispute in UP

Aligarh, Sep 13 (IANS) A student of Class 10 has been booked for allegedly pouring petrol on his classmate and setting him ablaze at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.The incident happened on Tuesday. The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim due to damage caused to his school bag, said the police.

The injured student was rushed to the AMU’s JN Medical College and Hospital. His condition was said to be stable with about 25 per cent burn injuries.

The boy’s parents approached the Civil Lines police and lodged an FIR against the absconding accused.

Mohd Wasim Ali, proctor of AMU, said, “The incident took place on Tuesday at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University. The two classmates had some dispute after the bag of one of them was damaged by the other.”

“The boy, whose bag was damaged, brought petrol from a motorcycle parked on the campus, poured it on his classmate and set him afire. The incident created panic on the school campus” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.