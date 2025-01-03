US Consulate Hyderabad: Job Opening - Application Process, Last Date, Salary Details and More

The US Consulate in Hyderabad is inviting qualified professionals to apply for exciting job opportunities within their press and media teams. The consulate is currently looking to fill the position of Public Engagement Assistant in the Public Diplomacy Office, offering a full-time role with a 40-hour work week.

Eligibility Criteria for the Public Engagement Assistant Role

Candidates interested in applying for this position must meet the following qualifications:

A university degree in journalism, communications, international relations, political science, economics, or marketing.

A minimum of four years of relevant experience in a related field.

Fluency in both Telugu and English is required. Applicants must indicate their proficiency level (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5) in each language listed in the vacancy announcement.

Furthermore, applicants should have a strong understanding of US foreign policy objectives and American interests in India, particularly within the Hyderabad consular district.

In addition to these qualifications, candidates must undergo security and medical clearance checks as part of the selection process.

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will be offered a competitive annual salary of ₹14,79,291. In addition, successful applicants will enjoy various benefits as part of their employment at the US Consulate.

Application Process

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications along with the following documents:

Residency Permit or Valid Government ID proof (Mandatory)

Work Permit (if applicable)

University Degree (if applicable)

University Transcript (if applicable)

Certificates (if applicable)

Resume/CV

To begin the application process, click the “Apply to This Vacancy” button at the top of the job listing page. Applicants should ensure that they detail their relevant experience, education, language skills, and any other job-related skills in their submission.

Applications must be submitted by January 16, but candidates will have the option to edit their applications before the final submission date.

Don’t Miss Out on This Opportunity

This is an excellent chance for professionals looking to advance their careers in a dynamic and prestigious environment. Ensure that you meet all eligibility requirements and submit a complete application before the deadline. For further details, visit the official website of the US Consulate in Hyderabad.