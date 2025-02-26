NIACL Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Card for Mains Out Today

The New India Assurance Company LTD (NIACL) is conducting the NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2025 for 500 vacancies and a total of 1,09,973 candidates have applied. There are 2 stages in the selection process namely Prelims and Mains. After the Prelims exams are done, NIACL has scheduled the Mains exams on the 2nd of March. Candidates who have qualified for the Prelims exam can start their preparations for the Mains test.

The NIACL Prelims result was out and the final scorecard was also released a few days ago. Candidates can download their scorecards at NIACL's official website newindia.co.in.

How to Download NIACL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025

The NIACL Assistant Mains admit card includes key details like exam date, exam time, exam center, etc., These are the steps to follow for candidates.

Visit NIACL's official website, new India.co.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the "Recruitment" section and find the admit card link. Now, click on "Assistant Recruitment Exercise - 2024".

You will find an option that says, "Click Here to Download Call Letter for Tier ii Mains examination. A login page will appear. Enter your registration number and password/date of birth.

Submit and download the admit card for the main examination.

Take a print of the admit card and verify the details.

NIACL Assistant Mains Admit Card 2025

Here are the key details present on the NIACL Assistant Mains Admit Card. Candidates are hereby informed to check these details carefully before the exam on 2nd March 2025.

Name of the candidate

Recruitment Authority

Exam Nate

Exam Date

Roll Number

Shift

Exam Center

Other Important Instruction

NIACL Assistant Mains 2025 Exam Pattern

The Mains exam has 5 subjects and each subject has separate timing and maximum marks. There is no sectional cut off but there is a negative marking of 0.25 mark.

The subjects include: