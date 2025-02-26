March 2025 Holidays: List of Public and Bank Holidays in India

March is an active month in India, as it is rich in a plethora of festivals and important days. Although some of these holidays are celebrated across the country, there are others specific to particular states. Consequently, banks and other financial institutions across the nation will remain closed on different days of the month.

To assist you with planning your financial transfers and travels accordingly, we have made a list of public and bank holidays in March 2025.

Public and Bank Holidays in March 2025

March 1, 2025 - Ramakrishna Jayanti (Observed in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam)

March 13, 2025 - Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan (Nationwide, regional bank holiday)

March 14, 2025 - Holi (Nationwide, major bank holiday)

March 14, 2025 - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Observed in Maharashtra)

March 20, 2025 - Parsi New Year (Jamshedi Navroz) (Observed in Maharashtra, Gujarat)

March 23, 2025 - Jamat Ul-Vida (Observed in Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, subject to moon sighting)

March 28, 2025 - Ugadi (Observed in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)

A Month of Celebrations

March 2025 is a month of colourful festivities, and one of the most celebrated of these is Holi. There are other national and regional holidays, though, including Ramakrishna Jayanti, Chhoti Holi, and Ugadi, that contribute to the festive environment.

Whether you're embarking on a vacation or carrying out banking activities, you must be familiar with these holidays to avoid any inconvenience. By looking at the local holiday calendar, you can have a smooth and pleasant month ahead.

