University of Hyderabad PG Admissions 2025 Open – Apply Now

The University of Hyderabad (UoH), one of India's premier institutions, has officially opened the application window for PG admissions for the academic year 2025–26. With 41 postgraduate programs on offer, this is a golden opportunity for aspiring students seeking higher education in diverse fields.

Available Courses:

M.Sc

MPA

MFA/MVA

MBA

M.Tech

Eligibility Criteria:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject.

Should have qualified CUET (PG)-2025 or GATE-2025, depending on the course.

Important Dates to Remember:

For PG Programs (With Interview):

Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2025

Shortlist Notification for Interview: June 18, 2025

Interview Dates: June 24, 25 & 26, 2025

Merit List Announcement: July 4, 2025

Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 16, 2025

Commencement of Classes: August 17, 2025

For PG Programs (Without Interview):

Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2025

Merit List Announcement: June 30, 2025

Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 14 & 15, 2025

Commencement of Classes: July 16, 2025

For M.Tech Programs (Based on GATE):

Last Date to Apply: July 30, 2025

Merit List Announcement: July 7, 2025

Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 16, 2025

Commencement of Classes: July 17, 2025

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates must apply online through the official University of Hyderabad admissions portal.

Application Fees:

General: ₹300

EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹200

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹125

Selection Process:

Admission will be strictly based on:

CUET (PG)-2025 Score

GATE-2025 Score (for M.Tech)

Interview performance (where applicable)

Reservation norms

Don’t Miss Out: Whether you're aiming for a career in the sciences, technology, fine arts, or management, this is your chance to join a prestigious institution. Apply before the deadline and secure your future.

For official notification and online application, visit: University of Hyderabad's Official Website.