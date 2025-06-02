University of Hyderabad PG Admissions 2025 Open – Apply Now
The University of Hyderabad (UoH), one of India's premier institutions, has officially opened the application window for PG admissions for the academic year 2025–26. With 41 postgraduate programs on offer, this is a golden opportunity for aspiring students seeking higher education in diverse fields.
Available Courses:
- M.Sc
- MPA
- MFA/MVA
- MBA
- M.Tech
Eligibility Criteria:
- Must have a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject.
- Should have qualified CUET (PG)-2025 or GATE-2025, depending on the course.
Important Dates to Remember:
For PG Programs (With Interview):
- Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2025
- Shortlist Notification for Interview: June 18, 2025
- Interview Dates: June 24, 25 & 26, 2025
- Merit List Announcement: July 4, 2025
- Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 16, 2025
- Commencement of Classes: August 17, 2025
For PG Programs (Without Interview):
- Last Date to Apply: June 9, 2025
- Merit List Announcement: June 30, 2025
- Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 14 & 15, 2025
- Commencement of Classes: July 16, 2025
- For M.Tech Programs (Based on GATE):
- Last Date to Apply: July 30, 2025
- Merit List Announcement: July 7, 2025
- Admission Reporting & Document Verification: July 16, 2025
- Commencement of Classes: July 17, 2025
How to Apply:
Interested and eligible candidates must apply online through the official University of Hyderabad admissions portal.
- Application Fees:
- General: ₹300
- EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹200
- SC/ST/PwBD: ₹125
Selection Process:
Admission will be strictly based on:
- CUET (PG)-2025 Score
- GATE-2025 Score (for M.Tech)
- Interview performance (where applicable)
Reservation norms
For official notification and online application, visit: University of Hyderabad's Official Website.