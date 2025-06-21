Tesla Set to Launch in India: First Showroom Coming to Mumbai Next Month

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant led by Elon Musk, is all set to make its entry into the Indian automobile market. According to a Bloomberg report, the company will open its first showroom in Mumbai next month, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

This move comes at a time when Tesla is facing challenges in key international markets. Sales in Europe and China have declined recently, and tensions between Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump have also weighed down the company’s stock. While Tesla briefly saw a sales uptick amid speculation of Trump’s political comeback, a heated exchange of words between the two has since dented consumer confidence.

Compounding these issues, concerns over tariffs in China have impacted Tesla’s performance in the region. With these headwinds, India — now the world’s third-largest automobile market — is emerging as a promising growth avenue for the EV maker.

Tesla has already confirmed plans to launch vehicle sales in India. In addition to the Mumbai showroom, reports suggest a second outlet will be opened soon in Delhi. The company has begun importing key components, including superchargers, accessories, spare parts, and merchandise from the U.S., China, and the Netherlands.

Sources also revealed that Tesla has shipped rear-wheel-drive Model Y SUVs from its factory in China to India. The Model Y is currently the world’s top-selling electric vehicle.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market gained momentum after Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year. The meeting appears to have broken years of stalemate caused by disagreements over import duties and local manufacturing demands, paving the way for Tesla's long-awaited debut in the country.