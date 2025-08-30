September 2025 Bank Holidays: Check State-Wise List of Closures, Festivals, and Weekends

The month of September will bring a mix of religious festivities and regular weekend breaks, leading to multiple bank holidays across the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official calendar of holidays, which varies from state to state depending on local observances.

Regular Weekly Holidays

Like every month, all banks across India will remain closed on Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays. This means banking counters will not operate on September 7, 14, 21, 27 (Saturday), and 28. However, customers can continue to use online platforms and ATMs without disruption.

Festival-Linked Closures in September

Apart from weekly offs, banks in several states will observe additional holidays for regional festivals and religious occasions. Some key dates include:

September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja – Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh

September 4 (Thursday): Onam (First Day) – Kerala

September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad – Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and other states

September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra – Sikkim and a few northeastern regions

Region-Specific Closures

Jammu & Kashmir: September 22–23 (Maharaja Hari Singh’s Birthday)

West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: September 29–30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami during Durga Puja)

Plan Your Banking in Advance

In total, there are nine festival-related holidays across different states in September, in addition to weekend breaks. Since dates differ regionally, customers are advised to check the holiday list for their state before visiting branches.

Even when physical counters are shut, essential services like UPI, mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs will remain available to ensure uninterrupted transactions.