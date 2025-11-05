November 6 Stock Market Holiday or not?

After a midweek break on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock markets return to normal Thursday, November 6, 2025. The stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open on today, and all segments — equity, derivatives, and currency markets — will function according to their usual timings.

November 5 is listed in the official 2025 trading calendar as a stock market holiday on the occasions of celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, across the country. While November 6 does not fall in the ambit of festivals or occasions, it would be considered a regular working day where traders and investors could participate in buying and selling on stock exchanges.

Market Schedule

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Status: Open

Trading Hours: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (regular session)

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in November 2025

As per the official NSE and BSE calendars, there are no further trading holidays in November after Guru Nanak Jayanti. The next scheduled market closure will fall in December 2025, depending on upcoming festivals and national events.

Investors can therefore expect uninterrupted trading through the rest of the month.

Summary:

After the November 5 holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock markets will remain open on November 6, 2025, with normal operations across all exchanges. There are no additional market holidays in November, ensuring a full schedule for traders in the coming weeks.

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