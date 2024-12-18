December 18: Gold Price Declines

Good news for gold lovers in the country. After a slight increase in gold prices yesterday, today (December 18) they have recorded a decline. As a result, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has dropped below ₹78,000.

Looking at gold prices across key regions of the country, including the Telugu states, in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and various other areas, the price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is ₹71,350, while the price of 24-carat gold is ₹77,840. Compared to yesterday, these prices have decreased by ₹150 and ₹160, respectively.

In the national capital, Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has fallen by ₹150 to ₹71,500, while 24-carat gold has decreased by ₹160, reaching ₹77,990. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the prices for 22-carat gold have dropped by ₹150 and for 24-carat gold by ₹160, with current prices at ₹71,350 for 22-carat and ₹77,840 for 24-carat gold.

On the other hand, silver prices have remained stable nationwide. In Hyderabad, the price of silver per kilogram is ₹1,00,000, while in Delhi, it is ₹92,500.

(Disclaimer: The gold and silver prices mentioned above are indicative. Additional taxes like GST, TCS, and other duties may apply. For exact prices, please check with your local jeweler.)