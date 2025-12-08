Bank Holidays This Week: Banks Closed on Dec 9, 12 & 13 — Check State-Wise List

As December enters its second week, banks across India are gearing up for a series of scheduled holidays ahead of the year-end. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, several bank branches will remain closed on different days this week due to regional festivals, elections, and regular weekend holidays.

Bank Holidays from December 8 to 14

December 9 (Monday): Banks in Kerala will remain closed due to the General Elections in the state.

December 12 (Thursday): Branches in Meghalaya will observe a holiday to mark the Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a revered freedom fighter.

December 13 (Saturday): Banks across the country will remain closed as it is the second Saturday of the month — a regular nationwide bank holiday.

Other December Holidays

The month began with important regional observances such as State Inauguration Day, Indigenous Faith Day, and Goa Liberation Day. States like Sikkim also marked traditional celebrations of Losoong/Namsoong New Year. Later this month, banks will again close for Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), and in some states, for extended celebrations on December 26 and 27.

Online Services to Remain Unaffected

Customers are advised to check the local bank holiday schedule before visiting their nearest branch. However, digital banking services will remain fully operational throughout these holidays. Services such as ATMs, internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will continue to function seamlessly, ensuring that essential financial transactions are not disrupted.

RBI’s Bank Holiday Categories

The Reserve Bank of India divides bank holidays into three main categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act – covering national, state, and religious events.

RTGS Holidays – specific to real-time gross settlement operations.

Account Closing Days – when banks close for financial year-end maintenance.

In addition, all banks observe regular weekend closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Before planning any branch visit, customers are encouraged to verify the state-specific holiday list to avoid inconvenience — even as online and mobile banking ensure that financial operations remain uninterrupted across India.