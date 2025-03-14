Budget 2025-26: TN allocates funds in major push to education amid row with Centre

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu has announced that the state government will allocate funds from its own resources to compensate for the Rs 2,152 crore withheld by the central government under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

The Union government reportedly withheld the approved funds due to Tamil Nadu’s non-acceptance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its three-language policy, the minister said.

He further said despite this, the state government has prioritised the welfare of school students by ensuring that essential funding, including teacher salaries, remains unaffected.

For the 2025-26 financial year, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 46,767 crore to the School Education Department, an increase from Rs 44,042 crore in 2024-25, the finance minister said.

Thangam Thenarasu said that Tamil Nadu has successfully implemented various student welfare programmes under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme over the past seven years, including,‘Ennum Ezhuthum Thittam’ a foundational literacy programme; special education for children with disabilities; transport allowances for students in remote areas; career guidance to support higher education; art festivals to nurture student talent and the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme.

Thangam Thenarasu also said that a total of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated to improve infrastructure in government schools. This allocation, according to the minister will cover additional classrooms; science laboratories; drinking water facilities; technology and smart classroom initiatives and an upgradation of computer labs in 2,000 schools at a cost of Rs 160 crore.

Thangam Thenarasu further said that this will also include, enhancement of 880 hi-tech labs at Rs 56 crore and smart classrooms to be set up in 2,676 government schools at Rs 65 crore.

The Teachers Recruitment Board will soon release notifications for 1,721 postgraduate teachers and 841 graduate teachers, Thangam Thenarasu said.

Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu in his speech said that 14 government high schools in remote hilly regions, including Pappireddipatti, Sathyamangalam, Thalavadi, Chinnasalem, Kalvarayan Hills, Thally, Kotagiri, and Jawadhu Hills, will be upgraded to higher secondary schools.

Thangam Thenarasu said that the state will establish new libraries in Salem, Cuddalore, and Tirunelveli, each housing one lakh books and featuring conference hall facilities. He also said that these will cater to the public and students preparing for competitive examinations.

With these measures, the Tamil Nadu government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the education system and ensuring that students’ learning opportunities remain unaffected by policy disagreements with the central government.

