Borussia Dortmund extends backup goalkeeper Alex Meyer’s contract for two years

Dortmund, July 19 (IANS) Alex Meyer will continue to be the backup goalkeeper between Borussia Dortmund's posts in the future. The 33-year-old has extended his contract with BVB until 2026.

"I feel very comfortable in Dortmund and feel great appreciation from those in charge, the coaching staff, my teammates, the employees and our fans. I still don't take it for granted that I can wear the BVB jersey. That's why I'm happy every day to be a part of this club," Meyer said to the Club’s media team.

"We've been pretty successful over the past two years, but my big goal remains to be able to celebrate a title with the BVB family at Borsigplatz at the end of the season. That's what I'm working towards with my teammates," he said.

Last season, the 1.95-metre-tall Meyer played eight Bundesliga games and one game in the UEFA Champions League for BVB. The 33-year-old, who joined the team in 2022, has made 15 appearances and is Gregor Kobel's backup in the lineup.

"I am very pleased that we were able to extend Alex's contract early for another year. He is an outstanding goalkeeper, an absolute team player, and an exemplary professional who gives his all in every training session, is always ready, and shows his performance when we need him. With his positive nature, he also plays an important role in the dressing room and exudes leadership, calm, and security. For us, Alex is the best second goalkeeper in the Bundesliga," added BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl.

