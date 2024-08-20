Watch: Janhvi Kapoor’s Sweet Rakhi Moment with a Fan!

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Tollywood debut in 'Devara,' where she will star opposite Jr NTR. Recently, the filmmakers released a song from the movie, which has become a favourite on audience playlists. However, she is now going viral for a different reason.

In a video released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the 'Ulajh' actress is seen happily tying a Rakhi to a fan. What makes the video particularly interesting is the fan's gesture of offering her money as a Raksha Bandhan gift. Janhvi smiles at his gesture before heading back into the studio. The video has been widely shared, showcasing her warm nature and the sweet gestures of her fans.

Watch video:

