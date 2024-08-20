US: Software Engineer Drowns in California, Family Seeks Help

In an unfortunate incident, a Telugu software engineer in the United States drowned accidentally. The deceased has been identified as Doddala Buchi Babu, a software engineer based in California. Buchi Babu originally hailed from Mundlamuru in Prakasam District. Tragically, he drowned at a beach near California on Sunday.

Buchi Babu was one of two children born to Doddala Koteshwar Rao and Doddala Koteshwaramma, who are farmers. Despite their agricultural background, his parents worked hard to provide an education for their children.

Buchi Babu spent around eight years working as a software engineer in Hyderabad before relocating to California with his wife, Kiranmayi, 18 months ago, as per his company's orders.

Recently, during a weekend outing, they went to the beach for recreation. Unfortunately, while swimming, Buchi Babu was swept away by the current and drowned.

The news of his death devastated his family, and his mother, Koteshwaramma, fainted upon hearing it. The family is now urgently requesting the government’s assistance in repatriating his body to their village.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society stepped into the action. The team is gathering more information about the incident and making efforts to repatriate the deceased's body to his hometown.