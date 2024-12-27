Salman Khan’s Biggest Hit Was Rejected by Aamir Khan & Allu Arjun

Salman Khan, who turns 59 today (December 27), continues to rule Bollywood with his unmatched stardom and numerous blockbuster hits. As the "Tiger" star celebrates his birthday, let’s look back at one of his career's biggest successes—Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a film that almost didn’t happen.

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan remains Salman’s highest-grossing film and one of the most loved movies in Indian cinema. The story, written by V. Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Kabir Khan, follows a kind-hearted man, Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi (Salman), who helps reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family. Salman’s emotional performance in the film earned him widespread praise.

However, the role was originally offered to Aamir Khan. Reports suggest that Aamir wanted to make several changes to the script, but director Kabir Khan didn’t agree. As a result, Aamir stepped away from the project. The script then reportedly went to South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, but he too turned it down due to his prior commitments in Tollywood. Eventually, Salman Khan took on the role, and it turned out to be a major success both critically and commercially.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was made on a budget of Rs 90 crore but went on to earn a staggering Rs 320.34 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 922 crore worldwide. This made it one of India’s highest-grossing films ever, earning more than 10 times its budget.

Salman Khan’s career has been filled with massive hits, including Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 588 crore worldwide) and Sultan (Rs 607 crore worldwide). His next big project, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is set for an Eid 2025 release.