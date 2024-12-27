Shoojit Sircar ponders if Bengalis are the most talkative of all

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is known for films like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘October’ and others, feels that his community of Bengalis are the most talkative.

On Friday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he mulled over the subject of the most talkative community.

He wrote, “While Indians are generally known for their love of conversation, it's hard to pinpoint a single region as the most talkative. But if I had to take a guess, I'd say Bengalis might just take the cake! After all, "adda" (friendly chats) are an integral part of Bengali culture!.What do you think? Do you agree? #Talkative Indians #BengaliAdda #IndianCulture”.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that for him, the process of filmmaking starts from within and has little to do with the market.

The director said that the weight of expectation limits his creativity over a period of time.

He told IANS, “No, that's the last thing I expect from the audience to come. Because, first of all, I don't even have an audience in my mind when I make a film. Films, I'm making it for myself first. I have to just watch on my edit table, I can sit down and watch my actors perform and move on. Audience comes quite late”.

He further mentioned, “When the promotion starts then you start expecting that because there is a little monetary thing involved. I know there are various kinds of audience, some will like it, some will not like it. So, I'm not expecting too much from them. I don't think about the opening day, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It takes a lot of time”.

Prior to this, the director graced the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ along with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

