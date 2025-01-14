'The Black Warrant': Sidhant Gupta calls playing Charles Sobhraj a demanding role

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Netflix recently treated the fans with another nail-biting thriller, "The Black Warrant". With the show becoming a rage among movie buffs, Sidhant Gupta in particular has been receiving a lot of praise for his portrayal of the serial killer, Charles Sobhraj.

The cinephiles can't get over Sidhant Gupta's uncanny resemblance with the real-life criminal. With his slicked-back hair, sharp suits, and refined presence, the actor was able to bring the character to life on screen. Sidhant Gupta’s remarkable portrayal has turned out to be one of the highlights of the web series.

Talking about his experience of playing Charles Sobhraj, Sidhant Gupta was quoted saying, "Playing Charles Sobhraj was a demanding role. He's a complex individual, capable of both charm and intimidation. It was intense to get in his skin, to reveal the person beneath the notorious reputation. In chasing the mystery, I became one myself."

Before this, Sidhant Gupta gave some memorable performances in the web series "Jubilee" and "Freedom at Midnight". "The Black Warrant" marks the actor's second professional association with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. These two previously collaborated for "Jubilee" co-starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor, among others.

Shifting the focus back to "The Black Warrant", the crime thriller is an adaptation of the 2019 non-fiction book "Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer" by Sunil Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury. The book journal's Sunil Gupta's time as a rookie jailer at Tihar Prisons. The show features Zahan Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, Rahul Bhat as DSP Rajesh Tomar, Paramvir Singh Cheema as Shivraj Singh Mangat, and Anurag Thakur as Vipin Dahiya.

Tanya Chhabria has performed the editing for the drama, whereas Saumyananda Sahi is on board the crew as the head of cinematography. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, "The Black Warrant" premiered on the streaming giant Netflix on 10th January 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.