BJP’s promise of free gas cylinders on Holi is another gimmick: Atishi

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday demanded clarification from the BJP government, asking if they would keep their promise of providing free LPG cylinders to women in Delhi on Holi or if it would turn out to be another unfulfilled election gimmick.

Speaking to IANS she remarked, “I want to ask the BJP government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta if they will fulfil their poll promise of providing free cooking gas cylinders to women in Delhi on Holi, or will it prove to be another gimmick like providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to all women?”

The AAP leader pointed out that the BJP had earlier promised to give Rs 2,500 per month to all women in Delhi, a promise that Atishi stated had not been honoured.

With Holi just days away, Atishi emphasised that women in Delhi were anxiously waiting to see if the BJP would keep its word.

"Women are waiting to see if they will receive their free gas cylinders as promised by the BJP. If they don't, it will prove that the free gas cylinder promise was just another gimmick" Atishi added.

As the Holi festival approaches, Atishi has claimed that women across Delhi are already protesting in various parts of the city. Holding empty cooking gas cylinders in hand, they are demanding that the BJP fulfil its promises.

In a press conference earlier on Tuesday Atishi raised questions about the BJP's pre-poll promise to provide free cooking gas cylinders to women in Delhi on the occasion of Holi.

Reacting to the AAP's allegations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva defended his party’s stance, claiming that, unlike the AAP, the BJP does not make promises without ensuring proper financial planning.

The BJP in its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls promised to provide cooking gas cylinders to women from economically weaker sections of society for Rs 500 along with two refills free of charge on Holi and Diwali.

