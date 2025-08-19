BJP opposes Greater Bengaluru Authority, says it fails objective of Constitution

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has opposed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025, stating that the Bill defeats the very objective of the Indian Constitution.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, raising his voice after the tabling of the Bill in the Assembly on Tuesday, said, “As per the Constitutional objective, local bodies are functioning. To ensure freedom for local bodies, the 73rd and 74th Amendments were brought into the Constitution. Specifically, in the 74th Amendment, Section 243 clearly states that there should not be interference. Through this Bill, all the powers of the local bodies have been taken over by the state government.”

He further said, “The state government has stooped down to the level of taking away the powers of corporators. The reality is, they won’t have time to look into their own work. In matters of development, management, and planning, there will be interference. There is no provision under the Constitution for the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).”

Ashwath Narayan underlined, “The head of the state is the Chief Minister, and the head of the GBA is also the Chief Minister. The freedom and empowerment that should have been given to local bodies are taken away through this Bill. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, overall, intends to interfere, and this is evident.”

He demanded that complete freedom must be given to local bodies as per the 74th Amendment. “I demand that the government give more powers to local bodies and ensure decentralisation of power. Local bodies are not getting the authority to collect taxes. If the CM and Dy CM interfere, how will you save democracy?” he questioned.

Appealing to Congress legislators, he said, “Many of you have been elected from local bodies; protect their rights. If Constitutional objectives are failed, the judiciary will intervene and take over our role. Do not bring this situation.”

Ashwath Narayan further questioned, “Why was the PIL filed against the GBA Act? What are the objections? Dy CM Shivakumar should reveal this.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, “I oppose the proposed name ‘Greater Bengaluru’. Can’t you find any other name in Kannada? You must think. Was ‘Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’ not fine? Why use an English name? Mumbai has now become ‘Maha Mumbai’. Shivakumar is doing great injustice to Kannada. Remove the word ‘Greater’.”

He further said, “Secondly, the concept of decentralisation has been damaged and freedom taken away. The corporation should have been independent, but you have made it a parasite by dividing it into five divisions. If one corporation collects good revenue, another will go bankrupt. There won’t be enough money. They will come under the grip of the government.”

Ashoka added, “Former PM late Rajiv Gandhi brought the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, but this Bill goes against its objectives. Is that right? What benefit will the people of Bengaluru get from this Bill? This is not decentralisation of power. Since Dy CM Shivakumar is in charge of Bengaluru, there is centralisation of power. We don’t want this. You may have the majority and get it passed, but this is not in the interest of society. Roll back this Bill.”

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad stated, “This is only a small amendment for the sake of clarity. The government’s intention is to ensure no interference in the administration of city corporations.”

Responding to criticism, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar said, “There must be clarity in this matter. Bengaluru needs proper governance. Let us discuss this for a full day if needed. Opposition members have more experience than us, and I am ready to accept their suggestions. If there are flaws in our draft, we will correct them. There is no secrecy here."

"We even formed a House Committee for open discussions. Let us first conduct elections. August 18 was the last date for objections, August 25 is the deadline for the Governor’s assent, and the final notification will be issued on September 2. Opinions of opposition leaders will also be taken into account.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.