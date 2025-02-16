BJP hails scrapping of US fund to 'influence' Indian polls; suspects Cong to be fund beneficiary

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the previous Joe Biden-led US government’s now-cancelled fund to influence "voter turnout in India", calling it a tool for "external interference" in the country’s democratic process.

Hinting at an Opposition conspiracy to use American funds to interfere in Indian elections, Malviya said, "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!"

Malviya’s comment followed a decision by the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to cancel a $21 million US taxpayer-funded grant- under former President Joe Biden's administration - meant to influence "voter turnout in India".

Malviya further alleged "systematic infiltration" of Indian institutions by foreign forces, particularly targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros and his alleged network of global influence through his Open Society Foundation (OSF).

"Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process," Malviya claimed.

Earlier this week, there were heated arguments in Lok Sabha when the BJP raised the issue of Donald Trump administration’s action against USAID and sought a probe into Indian groups funded by it.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey trained his guns on the Congress and Gandhi family-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation for their alleged proximity to Soros’ Foundation that is suspected to have routed USAID funds into the country to “break up India”.

Dubey also sought an investigation if OSF funded the Congress and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s activities aimed at creating an unrest to demand a caste census in the country and launch a smear campaign against the Narendra Modi government’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

Both these issues have been raised by the Congress time and again ahead of crucial elections, aiming to ratchet up anger among voters and translate it into political gains for itself.

