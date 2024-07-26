BJP appoints in-charges for 6 states/UTs

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday named in-charges for six states and Union Territories.

According to a party statement signed by national General Secretary Arun Singh, party President JP Nadda has appointed MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal as the in-charge of Rajasthan and Vijaya Rahatkar as the co-incharge.

Dr Rajdeep Roy has been appointed the in-charge of Tripura and Harish Dwivedi of Assam.

Party MP Atul Garg will be the in-charge of Chandigarh, and Arvind Menon will be the in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep. Sudhakar Reddy will be the co-incharge of Tamil Nadu.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.