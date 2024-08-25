Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi gets a ‘Sadhana haircut’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is in love with her daughter Devi’s new haircut, which is inspired by veteran actress Sadhana.

Bipasha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her daughter playing. She is seen wearing Indian wear and flaunting a Sadhna haircut, which was immensely popular in 1960s and 1970s.

For an extra effect the actress chose the Mohammed Rafi song “Gaal Gulabi Kis Ke Hain” from the 1960 film “Love In Simla,” which marked the debut of Sadhana in Hindi cinema and shot her to stardom. The film also starred Azra, Shobhana Samarth and Durga Khote.

“Love the Sadhna cut,” Bipasha captioned the clip.

“Love In Shimla” revolved around an orphan named Sonia, who lived with her aunt and cousin, Sheela. The two tormented her for her plain looks. Later, a disheartened Sonia challenged Sheela that she will make the latter's boyfriend fall in love with her.

Talking about Bipasha, she got married to actor Karan Singh Grover after they fell in love on the sets of “Alone” in 2015. They tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in 2022. The 45-year-old actress rose to fame in the 2000s with her work in the thriller and horror genres. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the thriller “Ajnabee”.

Her first leading role was in the horror film “Raaz” in 2002. She gained major stardom with her work in films such as “Jism”, “No Entry” and the “Dhoom” franchise. Her commercial hits include movies such as “Corporate”, “Phir Hera Pheri”, “All The Best: Fun Begins”, “Race” and “Bachna Ae Haseeno”. She was later seen in horror films “Raaz 3D”, “Aatma”, “Creature 3D” and “Alone”.

