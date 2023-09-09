Bihar policeman arrested in Assam for smuggling fake gold

Guwahati, Sep 9 (IANS) A Bihar policeman was arrested in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) was conducting a regular search at the Tripura Sundari Express which was coming from New Delhi to Agartala.

The accused was travelling on the train with a consignment of fake gold, an officer told IANS.

The RPF upon searching him, seized the fake gold and the man was arrested.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Paswan. He is being interrogated by the police.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

