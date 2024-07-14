‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Ranvir Shorey predicts Chandrika Dixit’s eviction from show

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, actor Ranvir Shorey has predicted that the "viral vada pav girl" Chandrika Dixit will be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.

In a promo shared by the channel for the episode, host Anil Kapoor is seen discussing the impending eviction of a contestant.

The caption of the video read: “Aa gayi faisle ki ghadi, kya hoga janta ka decision? Kiska 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' ka safar aaj hoga khatam?”

The clip starts with Anil asking Ranvir for his prediction on who will be evicted.

“Aaj kisi ek sadsiya ko ghar se beghar hona hai. Aapko kya lagta hai Ranvir,” Anil asked.

Ranvir replied, suggesting that Chandrika’s social media influence is not as strong as that of Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari.

“Shivani Vishal aur Lovekesh inki social presence Chandrika se kayi zyada hai,” Ranvir said.

Anil then asked Shivani if she believed she would be saved. She expressed hope that her fans would support her and prevent her eviction.

Ranvir posed the same question to Sai Ketan Rao, who admitted he was unsure about who would be evicted this time.

In the previous episode, Chandrika faced criticism from Anil for not having her own “muddas” (issues) to present and consistently portraying herself as a 'victim' in the house.

However, on Sunday, reports about her eviction were doing the rounds.

Reports also claimed that Armaan Malik and Chandrika were among the bottom two contestants in the show, which airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.