Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti recalls fond childhood memories of Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Rohit Suchanti, who is essaying the role of Rishi in Zee TV’s show “Bhagya Lakshmi”, has recently reflected on his cherished childhood memories of Diwali.

Suchanti emphasized that he always prioritizes celebrating the festival with his family, as Diwali holds a special place in his heart. He reminisced about decorating the house with his parents and brother, lighting diyas, and bursting crackers with friends in the neighborhood during the festivities.

Rohit Suchanti stated, “Diwali has always been the best time for me as I majorly celebrate it with my family. During my childhood, I remember the excitement of decorating the house with my parents and my brother, especially when we would light diyas and burst crackers in society with our friends. My brother and I would always get a special gift from our parents, and we would look forward to it every year. From remote control cars to new clothes, to going on mini family vacations, these are the most cherished memories of my life.”

He added, “This year too, I will be spending time with my close friends and family, keeping the tradition alive by performing a small pooja at home in the morning and then meeting my friends in the evening. What I love the most about Diwali is how it brings everyone together; the energy, the lights, and the warmth make it my absolute favourite festival.” Rohit Suchanti rose to prominence with her portrayal of Ramakant Modi in "Saath Nibhana Saathiya".

He also participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 12." In 2018, he joined Salman Khan’s reality show as the second wildcard entry. Suchanti became a household name by playing Rishi Oberoi opposite Aishwarya Khare in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap "Bhagya Lakshmi." Rohit made his television debut in 2014 with the show "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya 4."

