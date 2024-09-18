Ayushmann: Important to make conscious effort towards protecting environment for the future

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) After Ganesh visarjan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Mumbai’s Versova beach for a cleanup to clean the beaches. He said it is important to make conscious effort towards protecting environment for the future

Ayushmann at the beach cleanup drive said: “It is very important to keep an eye on our environment and make a conscious effort towards protecting it for the future. We should always celebrate our festivities keeping in mind how it affects our planet and plan our actions better for a greener tomorrow.”

Ayushmann joined along with Amruta Fadnavis. The clean-up drive was important as Mumbai beaches often get affected after festivities and dangers to marine life.

“It was a pleasure seeing so many children and our youth coming here today in big numbers – I am so proud to know that our country’s tomorrow understands the importance of protecting our environment and have come here today, continue with this good work!” he added.

Ayushmann turned 40 on September 14 and a slew of personalities wished the actor on his special day.

Actress Sonali Bendre, shared a picture of Ayushmann and wrote: “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Wish you all the happiness today and everyday”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to her Instagram Story, and uploaded a short video from the reality show ‘India's Got Talent’.

In the video, the two can be seen grooving to a song. Shilpa wrote on the video, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a year full of dreams coming true! Keep shining, BIG HUGGG @ayushmannk (sic)”.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her "Bewkoofiyaan" co-star to wish the actor.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Ayushmann in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, wrote: “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Have the bestest year”.

Ayushmann was the second season of the reality television show ‘MTV Roadies’ in 2004. He made his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ which won 3 National Awards at the 60th National Awards.

The actor was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ which was released in 2023.

