Like Ayodhya, we will defeat BJP in Gujarat: LoP Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad, July 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“They (BJP) have challenged us. We will defeat PM Modi and the BJP in Gujarat too just like we did in Ayodhya,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the party workers at the Gujarat Congress headquarters in Paldi.

The LoP was on a day-long visit to the state after the recent clash between Congress and BJP supporters outside the Gujarat Congress headquarters.

He also met with the families of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat, assuring them that he as LoP would raise their demands in the Parliament.

The relatives of TRP game zone fire victims, victims of the boat capsizing in Vadodara, victims of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse, and victims of the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case met the LoP Rahul Gandhi at Congress headquarters.

He interacted with the family members of the victims, understood their issues, and promised to raise them in Parliament to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi’s aspirations, asserting that his ambitions for a Congress-led government in Gujarat are unfounded.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress engage in politics while we focus on development,” Patel said.

