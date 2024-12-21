Australia: One dead, two injured in shooting in Melbourne

Sydney, Dec 21 (IANS) One man died and two more were injured after a shooting in Melbourne, the capital city of Australia's state of Victoria.

Police officers were called to a property in Campbellfield, 15 km north of central Melbourne, at 10:10 p.m. local time on Friday night following reports a man had been shot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man suffering from significant and life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, Xinhua news agency reported.

Victoria Police said in a statement on Saturday morning that two men, aged 22 and 20, are under police guard in hospital.

The statement said that the two men came to police attention after being dropped off at the hospital with injuries and that they would be interviewed in relation to the shooting.

"At this stage, it is believed the incident was targeted and the people involved are known to one another," police said.

Detectives from the homicide squad have established a crime scene at the property, as investigation is underway further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 12, two Australian teenagers were arrested in a separate incident after police believe they are linked to a crash, car fire and shooting in western Sydney.

Police in Australia's state of New South Wales said in a statement on Thursday that officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at a barbershop in Mount Druitt, about 40 kilometres west of central Sydney, at about 2:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Upon arrival, police found several bullet holes in the shop's window.

The shooting was reported shortly after officers arrested two 17-year-old teens at the site of a crashed vehicle in a neighbouring suburb.

