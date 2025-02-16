Assam govt to meet 1.5 lakh job target soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that the state government is set to fulfill its promise to give 1.5 lakh jobs to youths of the state.

Chief Minister Sarma while attending a function here said, "Our mission of empowering the youths of Assam continues with full vigour. Taking forward the promise of over 1.5 lakh government jobs, I am distributing appointment letters to successful candidates of various services."

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, CM Sarma promised to give one lakh government jobs if the BJP could retain power in Assam.

According to the Chief Minister, the poll promise was fulfilled in the previous year and now the state government has extended its target, and 1.5 lakh jobs will be provided before the next Assembly election which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

He said, "We have given one lakh government jobs to youths of Assam. I made this promise in the run-up of the last Assembly election three years ago and we could meet the target ahead of time."

CM Sarma said the state government aimed to give 1.5 lakh government jobs.

"After fulfilling the one lakh job poll promise, we have moved forward in providing 1.5 lakh government jobs," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the transfer posting between employees is now being controlled through an application and departments have stopped using physical files for this purpose.

"All transfer posting applications are being governed through an online portal and the government employees can use an application for this purpose. They can apply for mutual transfer posting through the app and the whole process will be completed in the online portal. We have provided a lot of flexibility in the transfer policy," he added.

CM Sarma said this would end the culture of bias among influential persons, including political leaders, regarding the transfer posting of state government employees.

"Nobody will now chase any MLA or Minister for getting a transfer posting in Assam in the coming days," he added.

